Queen, 95, latest royal to contract Covid after Charles and Camilla catch virus

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 12.28pm
The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Queen is the oldest member of the royal family to contract Covid and her positive test follows a run of relatives catching the disease.

The Prince of Wales, 73, emerged from isolation on Thursday after his second bout of the illness.

The Duchess of Cornwall’s positive test was announced last Monday – the first time the 74-year-old has had coronavirus.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have both had Covid this month (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Heir to the throne Charles first caught Covid in March 2020 – in the early days of the pandemic when the vaccine was not yet available.

He had mild symptoms then and lost his sense of smell and taste. He isolated at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

The Duke of Cambridge, now 39, had the virus in April 2020 but kept it a secret.

The fact only emerged seven months later, with The Sun newspaper revealing the duke did not want to alarm the nation.

Duke of Cambridge visit to BAFTA
William caught Covid in April 2020 but kept it a secret (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The duke, who carried on with telephone and online engagements, was treated by royal doctors as he isolated in Norfolk but that he was hit “pretty hard” by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe, the newspaper said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was being treated in intensive care in a London hospital that month with coronavirus while Charles was in self isolation.

William told one observer at an engagement: “There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.”

In December 2021, the Princess Royal’s husband Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence tested positive, meaning Anne and Admiral Sir Timothy could not join the Queen on Christmas Day at Windsor.

Royal Ascot – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
Princess Michael of Kent was badly affected by the virus (Adam Davy/PA)

Princess Michael of Kent, 77, who is married to the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, suffered severe symptoms when struck down with Covid-19 in November 2020.

She is understood to have had bad lungs as a child making her more susceptible to the disease.

The Queen, 95, is the latest monarch from around the world to catch Covid.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, and Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, both tested positive for the illness on February 9 and had mild symptoms.

