Queen will respond to her coronavirus diagnosis in a ‘stoic’ manner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Queen will respond to her coronavirus diagnosis in a ‘stoic’ manner

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 1.32pm
The Queen will respond to her coronavirus diagnosis in a ‘matter-of-fact’ and ‘stoic’ manner, a royal writer has said.
The Queen will respond to her coronavirus diagnosis in a ‘matter-of-fact’ and ‘stoic’ manner, a royal writer has said.

The Queen will respond to her coronavirus diagnosis in a “matter-of-fact” and “stoic” manner, a royal writer has said.

Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said that while members of the royal family are likely to be “alarmed” by the monarch testing positive for Covid-19, the Queen will keep a characteristically calm composure as she self-isolates.

The 95-year-old head of state is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week, Buckingham Palace has said.

Speaking shortly after the news broke, Mr Little said: “I think the Queen is very stoic in every way.

“I would guess that she will be matter-of-fact about the diagnosis in a way perhaps that the people around her are less matter-of-fact.”

He added that there is “cause for concern” given that the Queen is two months away from turning 96, but it is believed she has the protection of three Covid vaccinations.

Mr Little said: “In the coming days a very close eye will be kept on her and the indications are that, all being well, it’s nothing more than a minor inconvenience.”

When asked how he thinks the royal family will have taken the news, he said: “They will be alarmed, but quite a few of those members of her family, the Prince of Wales in particular, have had Covid.

“He has had it twice, Prince William has had it and other members of the family have had it, but clearly they are not as old as the Queen.

“The irony is that for such a long time the Queen has been kept in a protective bubble, in the early stages of the pandemic, and had a very small number of staff with her in the bubble.

“Things have moved on since then and she’s been receiving people at Windsor Castle as she did only a few days ago.”

“Only recently the Queen of Denmark who is in her eighties had Covid and was in isolation for a few days and then recovered,” he added.

“Hopefully this will be the same for Queen Elizabeth II.”

Mr Little said that the Queen’s next public duty is a reception at Windsor Castle on March 2, by which time she should “hopefully” have recovered from the virus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier