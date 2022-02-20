Liverpool’s Meikayla Moore scores unwanted hat-trick playing for New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool’s Meikayla Moore scores unwanted hat-trick playing for New Zealand

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 10.16pm
Meikayla Moore had a game to forget (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Liverpool defender Meikayla Moore had a game to forget for New Zealand as she scored a hat-trick of own goals.

Moore achieved the unwanted feat playing for her country against the United States in the SheBelieves Cup.

Her own goals came from her right foot, left foot and head – known as a perfect hat-trick when scored at the right end – and she was substituted before half-time.

The 25-year-old’s nightmare in Los Angeles began in the fifth minute when she turned home Sophia Smith’s cross at the near post with her right foot.

Moore barely had time to clear her head when she scored a second own goal just 82 seconds later.

This time Moore knew very little about it. Margaret Purce managed to get a head to a cross from Sofia Huerta and the ball smacked Moore in the face and deflected into the goal.

Worse was to come for Moore after 36 minutes when she stabbed Purce’s cross past Kiwis goalkeeper Erin Nayler with her left foot.

Moore failed to make it to the half-time interval as she was taken off four minutes later by Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova.

The Christchurch native played for Cologne and Duisburg in Germany before joining Liverpool in 2020.

Ekeren defender Stan van den Buys scored a hat-trick of own goals against Anderlecht in the Belgian League during the 1994-95 season.

