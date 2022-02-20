Pep Guardiola targets huge points haul to hold off Liverpool in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola targets huge points haul to hold off Liverpool in title race

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 10.32pm
Pep Guardiola's side have seen their lead cut (MIke Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s side have seen their lead cut (MIke Egerton/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side will need a lot of points to become champions again after Tottenham blew the Premier League title race open.

Guardiola’s side seemed on an unstoppable march towards another title after a 15-game unbeaten run but an incredible 3-2 win by Antonio Conte’s men – inspired by two goals from City’s summer target Harry Kane – put Liverpool within striking distance.

Liverpool’s come-from-behind win against Norwich means that City’s lead at the top is down to six points, with the Reds holding a game in hand and the two sides still have to play each other.

Harry Kane's double boosted Liverpool's title hopes
Harry Kane’s double boosted Liverpool’s title hopes (MIke Egerton/PA)

Guardiola has always guarded against complacency and says only a big points total will see them defend the crown they won last season.

“In January or February nobody has won anything, especially in this Premier League, the teams at the bottom won because every team fights for everything,” he said.

“We know it will be difficult, we know it. That is why we have to win games and games. Today happened, we lost the game, we were close to drawing, maybe winning.

“We will recover this week with good training sessions and prepare for the next game.

“We have to fight every game and every game we are going to win is going to be close. I said we need a lot of points to be champions. And this is what we need to do.”

Spurs went ahead early through Dejan Kulusevski but Ilkay Gundogan’s strike just after the half-hour got City level and looked like being the springboard towards another victory.

But Kane had other ideas, restoring Tottenham’s lead, seeing another scratched out by VAR and then heading in a dramatic added-time winner moments after Riyad Mahrez made it 2-2 with a penalty.

City had not lost since Crystal Palace won 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October, after which they won 14 of their next 15 league games.

Crystal Palace's win at Manchester City kickstarted a run of 14 wins in 15 league games for Pep Guardiola's side
Crystal Palace’s win at Manchester City kickstarted a run of 14 wins in 15 league games for Pep Guardiola’s side (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gundogan says this latest defeat could be a wake-up call that City needed.

He said on the club’s official website: “We know there is still a long way to go and the season is still long.

“Maybe this is a good sign for us that nothing is given and we need to earn every single three points.

“We will try to recover and be ready for the next game.”

