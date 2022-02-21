The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 5.02am
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead with her gold medal after victory in the women’s curling in the Beijing Winter Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead with her gold medal after victory in the women’s curling in the Beijing Winter Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Great Britain ended the Beijing Winter Olympics with two medals after Eve Muirhead’s women’s curling team took gold on the final day of competition, with Bruce Mouat’s men having claimed silver the previous day.

Muirhead and her team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith swept to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan.

In the Premier League, Harry Kane inspired Tottenham to a 3-2 win at Manchester City to breathe new life into the title race with Liverpool now just six points behind the champions with a game in hand, while Manchester United won 4-2 against Leeds at a rain-soaked Elland Road.

Elsewhere, Kell Brook stopped Amir Khan in the sixth round to win their long-awaited fight at Manchester Arena.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Eve Muirhead
Great Britain’s Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate after winning gold in the women’s curling in the Winter Olympics in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bruce Mouat
Great Britain men’s curling silver medalist Bruce Mouat in the stands watching the women’s gold medal match in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter Olympics
Performers participate during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes scores his side’s second goal in their 4-2 win over Leeds at Elland Road (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (second right) scores the winner in his side’s 3-2 win at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the Premier League match against Norwich at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kell Brook
Kell Brook (left) in action against Amir Khan at the AO Arena, Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates winning the women’s 800m final during the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, does a somersault to celebrate scoring the opening goal against Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Cameron Norrie
Britain’s Cameron Norrie reacts after defeating Reilly Opelka in the final of the Delray Beach Open (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Joaquin Niemann reacts while holding aloft his trophy on the 18th green after winning the Genesis Invitational
Chile’s Joaquin Niemann shows his joy after surviving an early stumble and late scare to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Genesis Invitational in California (Ryan Kang/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier