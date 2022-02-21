Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 8.02am Updated: February 21 2022, 1.09pm
Firefighters battle a fire at residential complex in Essen Germany (KDF-TV/dpa via AP)
Firefighters battle a fire at residential complex in Essen Germany (KDF-TV/dpa via AP)

A huge fire broke out in an apartment building in the western German city of Essen early Monday, and three people were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, authorities said.

The fire service said that about 100 people were evacuated from the building, roughly the number of people who lived there, news agency dpa reported.

About 150 officers were dispatched to fight the fire.

Apartment building fire
About 100 people were evacuated from the complex (KDF-TV/dpa via AP)

The city’s fire service said the first caller reported a blaze on a balcony of the complex, which was built in 2015.

It said that gusts from the latest in a series of storms that have hit northern Europe in recent days appear to have helped the fire spread quickly along the building’s balcony and facade.

The flames then made their way into apartments through shattered windows.

The blaze has been brought under control but the fire service said large parts of the building were in danger of collapsing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]