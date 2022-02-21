Search expanded on burning ferry off Corfu with 10 still missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search expanded on burning ferry off Corfu with 10 still missing

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 9.39am Updated: February 21 2022, 3.23pm
Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia (AP)

Fire service rescuers have expanded a search inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu, with 10 people still missing.

The blaze on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day, as rescuers gained more expanded access inside the 183-metre vessel after containing the flames.

The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship on Sunday.

The stricken ferry
Ten people are still missing (AP)

A total of 281 people were rescued. They included two men who were airlifted by rescuers off the ferry, and a third man who managed to free himself and reach the deck of the vessel after being trapped for more than two days.

Relatives of the missing passengers waited for news outside the port authority on Corfu, among them the family of Greek truck driver Nikos Bekiaris, a father of three.

“I feel certain that my husband is alive because he is a professional, he is experienced, he knows how to look after himself. He is waiting for help,″ said the missing driver’s wife, Vania Bekiari.

