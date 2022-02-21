TfL funding extended until Friday as transport body seeks long-term deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TfL funding extended until Friday as transport body seeks long-term deal

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 10.08am Updated: February 21 2022, 11.38am
Transport for London has agreed with the Government to extend its existing funding package until Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Transport for London (TfL) has agreed with the Government to extend its existing funding package until Friday.

This is the latest in a series of short-term extensions as the transport body tries to secure a long-term deal.

TfL has repeatedly issued stark warnings that it will be forced to begin a “managed decline” of the capital’s public transport network unless it secures a multi-year funding deal to replace fares revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “This extension to the current funding deal until Friday February 25 will allow negotiations to continue.

“The pandemic is the only reason TfL is facing a financial crisis.

“I urge the Government to engage with TfL and City Hall in good faith so that we can finally agree a fair, long-term funding deal that will protect London’s transport network – for the sake of the capital and the whole country.

“London’s economy plays a huge role in the national economy and around 43,000 jobs outside London depend on TfL’s investment.

“If the Government fails to support TfL at this difficult time, it could impact TfL’s UK-wide supply chain, hitting jobs and growth and holding back the economic recovery in London and across the UK.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We have provided TfL with a deal that both supports London’s transport network and is fair to taxpayers across the UK.

“They have asked for more time to consider the settlement, therefore we have agreed a short extension until February 25 for this to take place.”

He added: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have supported TfL with over £4.5 billion funding through extraordinary funding settlements for TfL.

“We have recognised the reliance of London’s transport network on fare revenue.”

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, said: “Yet again we see Conservative ministers treating our great capital city with contempt.

“They need to stop playing politics with Transport for London and offer a long-term meaningful financial package.”

