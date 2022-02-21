Rain brings hope for fire-ravaged province in Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rain brings hope for fire-ravaged province in Argentina

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 10.48am
A fire burns pine trees in the province of Corrientes in Argentina (Rodrigo Abd/AP)
Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks have continued to advance relentlessly, although light rain that began over the weekend has given some hope to firefighters.

The province of Corrientes is the most affected area, where officials said at least eight separate fires continued to burn and had devastated at least 9% of the territory.

The flames are consuming about 30,000 hectares a day in Corrientes, and have destroyed almost 800,000 hectares so far, according to the latest official reports.

Strong winds, low humidity and dryness from drought have helped the fires spread since mid-January.

A man works to extinguish a fire consuming a forest in Corrientes, Argentina (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

Forecasters said the light rain that was falling was expected to continue throughout the coming week.

The mainly rural province of farms, ranches and forests normally is characterised by abundant rain.

“It never happened to us, we never lived something like this, we were really overcome,” said one resident, Jorge Ayala,

Experts have said the province could need years to recover.

Firefighting units have begun to arrive from all corners of Argentina and also from Brazil and Bolivia.

Firefighters in the province of Corrientes, Argentina (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

Artists and public figures are campaigning to raise funds for the victims, while donations of basic goods are pouring into the area.

People are bringing fruit, water and ice, said Laura Nunez, a volunteer helping fight the blazes.

“They bring it in a trailer, they are getting everything possible so that we can focus on the fire and try to help,” she said.

The light rainfall cheered the firefighters.

“It’s a blessing from God, I think God took pity on us,” said another volunteer, Estefanía Riveiro, who was carrying buckets of water to “help our animals”.

