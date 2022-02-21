Van driver admits killing young siblings in M4 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Van driver admits killing young siblings in M4 crash

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 11.06am Updated: February 21 2022, 11.08am
Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and four-year-old Gracie-Ann Wheaton died after a car crash on the M4 motorway (Lucas family/PA)
Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and four-year-old Gracie-Ann Wheaton died after a car crash on the M4 motorway (Lucas family/PA)

A van driver has admitted killing two young children and seriously injuring their mother in a motorway crash earlier this month.

Martin Newman, 41, pleaded guilty to causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and his four-year-old sister, Gracie-Ann Wheaton, at 1.45pm on Saturday February 5.

He further admitted seriously injuring their mother, Rhiannon Lucas, in the crash on the M4.

The family, from Tredegar, had been returning from a birthday party when the car they were travelling in collided with Newman’s Ford Transit on the motorway between junctions 28 and 29 near Newport.

Newman, of Croeserw, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his guilty pleas during a brief hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

No details of the offence were given and Judge Daniel Williams listed the case for sentence on April 8.

M4 motorway crash
Three-year-old Jayden-Lee Lucas and his four-year-old sister, Gracie-Ann Wheaton, died after a crash on the M4 motorway near Newport (Family handout/PA)

Several of the children’s relatives were in the public gallery, and one yelled “Bastard” as Newman was led from the dock.

The two children were rushed to the intensive care unit at University Hospital of Wales, also known as the Heath Hospital, in Cardiff, after the crash.

Ms Lucas and the children’s father, who has not been named, were also taken to hospital.

Gracie-Ann suffered a cardiac arrest due to the severity of her injuries and died the next day at around 5am.

Jayden-Lee died the following Friday at 4.30pm.

In a tribute to Jayden-Lee, his cousin, Jamie Lucas, 19, said: “He was wonderful, creative and a kind soul. Turned the grey skies blue.”

In a previous tribute to Gracie-Ann, he said: “She was so young. She had a bright future ahead of her. She was such a wonderful child.”

He added: “She was very smart, she was very creative. She had a really great imagination as well. She was just fantastic to be around.”

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the siblings’ funeral has raised more than £14,700.

