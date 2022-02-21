Salisbury train crash: Clearance of leaves delayed by engineering work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Salisbury train crash: Clearance of leaves delayed by engineering work

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 11.33am
Crushed leaves suspected of causing a crash between two passenger trains were not cleared because of engineering work, an investigation has found (Steve Parsons/PA)

Crushed leaves suspected of causing a crash between two passenger trains were not cleared because of engineering work, an investigation has found.

Thirteen passengers and one driver required hospital treatment when the wheels of a South Western Railway (SWR) train slipped on the tracks outside a tunnel near Salisbury, Wiltshire, causing it to smash into the side of a Great Western Railway (GWR) service.

An interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) revealed that a railhead treatment train (RHTT) was due to pass over the track less than two hours before the collision, but planned engineering work between Southampton and Brockenhurst meant its deployment was delayed.

The last time an RHTT treated the junction was around 32 hours before the crash, which happened at 6.43pm on Sunday October 31 last year.

Analysis of the tracks after the collision found that “many areas had a medium or heavy level of contamination” by crushed leaves.

RHTTs, operated by Network Rail, are fitted with high-pressure water pumps to remove crushed leaf film which causes train wheels to slip.

They can also apply a sand-based gel to help break up any remaining leaf film and assist with braking.

The last RHTT to pass through the crash site used water jets but did not apply gel, the RAIB said.

The inquiry found that the SWR train was travelling at 86mph – which was within the speed limit – as it approached a stop signal near Fisherton Tunnel.

When the driver applied the brakes, the train’s wheels “began to slide almost immediately”.

The train slid 191 metres past the signal until it hit the side of the GWR service at a junction.

The interim report found that the signalling system was “operating as designed”.

As well as the 14 people who were taken to hospital, the crash also caused major damage to the trains and the railway infrastructure.

Rail services through Salisbury did not fully resume for 16 days while repairs took place.

The full investigation will consider a number of factors, including Network Rail’s policies relating to the prevention of wheels slipping on rails, and the regulation of trains at high-risk locations.

