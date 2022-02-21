In Pictures: Storm Franklin piles on the misery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Power cuts, evacuations, travel disruption and damage to property and trees have followed in the wake of Storm Franklin.

The third named storm in just a week brought renewed weather warnings, days after Storm Eunice caused chaos across the UK and Ireland, following on from Storm Dudley.

It is hoped that the most severe conditions will ease on Monday afternoon.

Debris left after floodwater receded from the River Mersey near Didsbury Golf Club (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tree surgeons clear away a fallen tree in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bakewell Road in Matlock, Derbyshire (Jacob King/PA)

Britons had already counted the cost of Storm Eunice (Peter Byrne/PA)

Damage to property in Northenden, Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Debris gathers on the swollen River Derwent in Matlock (Jacob King/PA)

The tracks at Rotherham station lie under water (Network Rail/PA)

The aftermath of a lorry fire on the M6 in Lancashire (Lancs Road Police/PA)

An overturned lorry on the M60, near Trafford Park in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

A stranded vehicle in flood water in Belper (Jacob King/PA)