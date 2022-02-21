In Pictures: Storm Franklin piles on the misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Storm Franklin piles on the misery

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 11.43am Updated: February 21 2022, 12.46pm
Huge waves hitting the sea wall at Porthcawl, Wales, after Storm Franklin moved in overnight (Ben Birchall/PA)
Power cuts, evacuations, travel disruption and damage to property and trees have followed in the wake of Storm Franklin.

The third named storm in just a week brought renewed weather warnings, days after Storm Eunice caused chaos across the UK and Ireland, following on from Storm Dudley.

It is hoped that the most severe conditions will ease on Monday afternoon.

Storm debris
Debris left after floodwater receded from the River Mersey near Didsbury Golf Club (Danny Lawson/PA)
A fallen tree
Tree surgeons clear away a fallen tree in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 21st 2022
Bakewell Road in Matlock, Derbyshire (Jacob King/PA)
A fallen tree
Britons had already counted the cost of Storm Eunice (Peter Byrne/PA)
Damage to a shopfront
Damage to property in Northenden, Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 21st 2022
Debris gathers on the swollen River Derwent in Matlock (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Feb 21st 2022
The tracks at Rotherham station lie under water (Network Rail/PA)
Winter weather Feb 21st 2022
The aftermath of a lorry fire on the M6 in Lancashire (Lancs Road Police/PA)
Winter weather Feb 21st 2022
An overturned lorry on the M60, near Trafford Park in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 21st 2022
A stranded vehicle in flood water in Belper (Jacob King/PA)

