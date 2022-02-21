Portugal’s drought worsens with rainfall down to 7% of average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Portugal’s drought worsens with rainfall down to 7% of average

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 1.23pm
Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse (AP)
Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather agency reporting that 91% of the country is enduring “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions.

Average rainfall for February 1 to February 15 was just 7% of the average over a 30-year period, the IPMA said.

It added that no significant rainfall is expected for the rest of the month, while temperatures are forecast to remain above normal and the drought worsens.

The Portuguese government is already restricting the use of reservoirs for hydroelectric power production, in order to save water for public consumption, and farmers are asking for financial aid because of a lack of grass for their livestock.

Periods of droughts are not unusual in Portugal, but the country has witnessed an increase in their frequency over the past 20 to 30 years, IPMA scientists say.

The most recent droughts were in 2005, 2012 and 2017.

Scientists estimate that Portugal will see a drop in average annual rainfall of 20% to 40% by the end of the century.

