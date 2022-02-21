Bruno Fernandes feels Man Utd’s set-piece threat is increasing as drought ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Fernandes feels Man Utd’s set-piece threat is increasing as drought ends

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 1.26pm
Bruno Fernandes (second right) celebrates scoring Manchester United’s second goal in their 4-2 win at Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United are developing a set-piece threat after becoming the last Premier League team to score from a corner this season.

Skipper Harry Maguire headed home from United’s 140th top-flight corner to put Ralf Rangnick’s side on their way to a 4-2 victory at Leeds on Sunday.

It ended an incredible run which England defender Maguire described as “embarrassing”, although Raphael Varane saw his effort from a free-kick disallowed in the 1-1 draw at Burnley earlier this month.

“It’s good to see,” Fernandes said of United’s first Premier League goal from a corner since April 2021.

“We are improving on that. We have scored against Burnley too, but unluckily for us the referee saw a foul there.

“(If we) keep on doing the right things, we will score more goals from set-pieces.

“But the main point is scoring goals. If it is from set-pieces or whatever it is, we have to score.”

Portugal playmaker Fernandes netted United’s second before half-time at Elland Road, the 49th of his Red Devils career since joining from Sporting Lisbon two years ago.

It was a victory which gave United a four-point advantage in the race for a top-four Champions League spot, although Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves all have games in hand below them.

United were pulled back to 2-2 by Leeds before substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga made decisive contributions, and Fernandes told MUTV: “That (2-0 lead) was probably the problem for us.

“We think we are in a great position and we started a little bit sloppy on the passes under pressure and they get away with two goals.

“Obviously I think the second one was a foul. When I passed the ball with my right foot he (Adam Forshaw) stamped on my left.

“But this is England. They said it’s English football and I have to get used to it, so it’s OK.

“Either way the most important thing was the reaction after. That reaction makes us win the game.”

Fernandes had special praise for United’s second-half scorers and Scott McTominay, who was involved in a relentless midfield battle on an Elland Road pitch saturated by incessant rain.

“Fred is a player that works very hard and doesn’t get a lot of praise,” Fernandes said.

“Him and Scott are two players who are really important for us in many games.

“I’m really happy for him and also for Anthony, who got his goal. He’s a kid that deserves that.

“The important point for us was understanding if we keep doing the right things, and taking the right decisions, we can win the game.

“Even if you concede goals you have to keep making the right decisions.”

