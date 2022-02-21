Thomas Tuchel pledges Chelsea’s full protection for struggling Romelu Lukaku

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel pledges Chelsea’s full protection for struggling Romelu Lukaku

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 3.27pm Updated: February 21 2022, 4.24pm
Thomas Tuchel has moved to defend Romelu Lukaku amid his continued Chelsea struggles (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has moved to defend Romelu Lukaku amid his continued Chelsea struggles (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku’s struggles are no laughing matter, pledging Chelsea’s full protection for the Belgium striker.

Lukaku had just seven touches of the ball in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace in another testing outing for the Blues.

The £98million club-record signing’s battle to find his Stamford Bridge niche looks likely to rumble on, leaving boss Tuchel quick to leap to his defence.

“Well, now we have to deal with it, the data is out there and speaks a certain language,” said Tuchel.

“He was not much involved in our game and it’s sometimes like this with strikers.

“If they struggle a bit with self-confidence, if they struggle a little bit to find the space and to get involved against a defensive side, it can be like this.

“It’s of course not what we want and not what Romelu wants.

Manchester City v Chelsea – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Romelu Lukaku’s tactical issues at Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

[/caption]

“But it’s also not the time to laugh about him, make jokes about him. He’s in the spotlight of course, and we will protect him.”

Tuchel vowed to turn Chelsea into a team nobody wanted to play against when taking the west London helm and his Blues have always proved resolute defensively.

And the former Paris St Germain coach admitted that teak-tough set-up could impact on Lukaku’s capabilities.

Asked if Lukaku’s travails could be a consequence of the well-honed defensive set-up, Tuchel replied: “Yes, maybe, maybe. There’s even a history of strikers struggling a little bit at Chelsea, so it’s not the easiest place in the world for strikers, obviously.

“I don’t know exactly why it’s like this, but obviously it’s like this.

“In my opinion Chelsea is also a team considered as a strong defensive team, a physical team that has a certain attitude and grit in playing competitive football.

“We demand a lot from our strikers in terms of defending.

“We want to be a physical, hard-working group, that does not shy away from making it a physical game and not only a skilful game. And that maybe plays a part, yes.

“We have many games throughout our time together, when we’ve created many chances, many deliveries and have struggled a bit in conversion.

“Now in the moment it’s a bit of time where we struggle to create many big chances for our strikers.

Cesar Azpilicueta file photo
Cesar Azpilicueta could return for Chelsea after injury (Adam Davy/PA)

“This is also maybe a normal period in a long season. So we are on the subject, we are well aware. And like always in football, it’s not only one reason to solve the problem.

“It’s a very complex sport and we try to keep on playing with faith in what we do and belief in the team effort – and from there we go.”

Chelsea host Lille on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with Tuchel determined to see the Blues forge on in the defence of their European crown.

Cesar Azpilicueta could be fit to return after a groin issue, though Callum Hudson-Odoi’s chances appear far slimmer due to an Achilles concern.

Mason Mount could make the bench after an ankle problem but is unlikely to be ready to start.

Mount should remain on course to be able to start Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool however.

“Azpi looks much better than Callum, to start with these two,” said Tuchel.

“Callum did not train yesterday, Azpi trained and has had no reaction, so if it stays like this – which it seems to be – then he’s available for tomorrow.

“Mason did a very good individual session, I think he will try to come back to team training today.

“But he was out maybe a little bit too long to start, but perhaps he can be involved in the squad, but he has not trained with the team yet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]