News

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain doubts for Carabao Cup final

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 4.56pm
Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino face a race to be fit for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino face a race to be fit for Sunday's Carabao Cup final (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he does not yet know whether forwards Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will be fit for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The pair both missed the weekend win over Norwich, Jota with an ankle problem and Firmino a thigh muscle issue, and will sit out the midweek visit of Leeds.

Jota appears to have more chance of making the Wembley clash against Chelsea, with Klopp admitting after the victory over the Canaries his injury was better than they first thought, but both are facing a race against time.

“It’s too early. I don’t even know if it will be a late decision or not,” he told the club’s website.

“I saw them both today, they both look great – but those two always look great.

“We have to see how the specific issues develop, but we obviously will try everything.”

