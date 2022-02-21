Kidnapper faces more jail time after sentence is referred to Court of Appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kidnapper faces more jail time after sentence is referred to Court of Appeal

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 5.23pm Updated: February 21 2022, 5.39pm
Chay Bowskill’s sentence has been referred to the Court of Appeal (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A kidnapper caught on camera bundling his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured has had his prison sentence referred to the Court of Appeal after the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC, said it appeared to be “unduly lenient”.

Chay Bowskill, 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, was initially jailed for seven-and-a-half years after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

His accomplice, Rocco Sansome, 20, of Birstall, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Their victim, Angel Lynn, 19, was later found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough, Leicestershire Police said.

Chay Bowskill court case
Both men will now have their jail terms reviewed.

Mr Chalk said: “The horrendous case of Angel Lynn, who was the victim of sustained abuse by her partner, Chay Bowskill, culminated in her suffering life-changing injuries.

“I wish to express my sympathies to her family.

“I have referred the sentence of Chay Bowskill, and that of his accomplice Rocco Sansome, to the Court of Appeal as they appear to me to be unduly lenient.

“It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentences.”

Horrific video footage showed the moment in September 2020 when Ms Lynn was forcibly picked up by Bowskill and taken into a silver Transit van, which was driven off at pace by Sansome.

Chay Bowskill court case
Angel Lynn suffered life changing injuries after being kidnapped by Chay Bowskill (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Police said Ms Lynn exited the vehicle at some point in the journey and she now requires “round the clock care” due to the injuries she suffered.

In a statement released after the sentencing hearing, Ms Lynn’s family said: “Angel was so full of life and had such a great future ahead of her. That future has sadly been taken away from her.

“The catastrophic injuries Angel suffered will mean life will never be the same for her or our family.

“Every day is not only a huge struggle for Angel but also a huge struggle for our family and friends.”

