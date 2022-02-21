Queen works in isolation as she sends message of condolence despite Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen has continued with her head of state duties despite having Covid, sending a message of condolence to the Brazilian president.

The 95-year-old monarch has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle, but will be free from Thursday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an end to the legal requirement to isolate after a positive test.

Mr Johnson sent the Queen a get well soon message in the Commons, saying: “I know the whole House will join me in sending our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen for a full and swift recovery.”

He said her diagnosis is “a reminder that this virus has not gone away”.

The Queen tested positive on Sunday (Steve Parson/PA)

Those with Covid will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but will not be obliged to under law as part of the “living with Covid” plans subject to parliamentary approval.

Continuing with light duties despite suffering from mild cold-like symptoms, the Queen sent her message of condolence on Monday after the flooding in the city of Petropolis.

She wrote: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the terrible floods in Brazil.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives, loved ones and homes, as well as the emergency services and all those working to support the recovery efforts.”

The Queen is expected to hold a telephone audience with Mr Johnson and conduct virtual audiences this week.

Concerns for the nation’s longest reigning sovereign have been heightened given her age and recent health scare.

The Queen viewing memorabilia ahead of her Platinum Jubilee milestone (Steve Parsons/PA)

But the Palace said she will be carrying on with light duties in the coming days.

The Queen holds an audience with Boris Johnson most Wednesdays, either in person or by telephone, and has recently been holding one or two diplomatic audiences a week with ambassadors by video link, and is likely to do so this week if well enough.

She has been following all Covid self-isolating guidelines after testing positive on Sunday.

The Queen speaks to Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Windsor Castle in 2020 (Buckingham Palace/PA)

The Queen will also be working from her red boxes, sent to her every day and containing policy papers, Foreign Office telegrams, letters and other state papers from Government ministers and Commonwealth representatives that have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.

For company, she has her dogs – her elderly dorgi Candy, corgi puppy Muick and another young corgi.

The monarch, if she feels well enough, is also likely to be studying the Racing Post.

She had a win on Sunday when her horse Kincardine won the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury.

The Queen with dorgi Candy at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Her diagnosis follows a string of cases among the royal family, with the Prince of Wales meeting his mother in the week he tested positive, and the Duchess of Cornwall also isolating after contracting the virus.

The Queen has only just reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne, on February 6.

The Royal Household has its own physicians and the Queen’s doctors will be on hand to take care of and monitor the head of state, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, expected to be in charge.

The Queen has a number of major engagements coming up next month.

She is set to host the Diplomatic Reception on March 2, where she will meet hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor.

She is also due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14 and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the Abbey, on March 29.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April last year (Tim Graham/PA)

The Queen is believed to be triple vaccinated but until recently had been on doctors’ orders to rest since mid-October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

She now regularly uses a stick and recently commented about her mobility issues, telling two senior military officers during a Windsor Castle reception “Well, as you can see, I can’t move,” when asked how she was.

The Queen, whose husband, Philip, died 10 months ago, spent much of the pandemic in the safety of the Berkshire royal residence, protected in “HMS Bubble”, the nickname given to her reduced household of dedicated staff.

The monarch, who for almost two years avoided contracting Covid, has served as a symbol of national stability during the pandemic, delivering two rare televised addresses to the nation weeks apart.