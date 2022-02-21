Climate protests targeting roads condemned by German officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Climate protests targeting roads condemned by German officials

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 5.59pm
Climate activists block a road in Hamburg, Germany (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
German officials have condemned protests by climate activists who blocked roads, including near the country’s biggest port.

Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation glued themselves to roads in Stuttgart, Freiburg and near the port of Hamburg to demand an end to food waste.

The group argues that throwing away vast amounts of usable food contributes to hunger and climate change.

Bavaria’s top state security official said such blockades were not covered by freedom of assembly.

Climate activists block a road in Hamburg, Germany
“To massively impede people’s mobility or block the movement of goods is a serious breach of the law,” said Joachim Herrmann, of the conservative Christian Social Union.

Omid Nouripour, the head of Germany’s environmentalist Green Party, expressed support for peaceful protests but said the blockades could undermine popular support for measures to tackle climate change.

He also criticised the activists for threatening to step up their protests unless the government agreed to their demands by last Sunday.

Germany is not on track to meet its goals for reducing emissions of planet-warming gases.

The blockades are reminiscent of the protests last year by the climate action group Insulate Britain, which obstructed many major roads in the UK.

