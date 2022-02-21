Owner of Claridge’s asks judge to send woman who ran Claridge Candles to jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Owner of Claridge’s asks judge to send woman who ran Claridge Candles to jail

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 6.25pm
The Claridges Hotel in London
The Claridges Hotel in London

The owner of one of London’s most famous hotels has asked a judge to jail a 64-year-old divorcee for infringing a trade mark.

Lawyers for Claridge’s Hotel Ltd on Monday said Denise Shepherd, who ran a business called Claridge Candles Ltd, was in contempt of court.

They urged Judge John Kimbell to hand her a suspended prison term because she had not complied with an order by another judge who rules she had infringed a trade mark belonging to the hotel firm.

Judge Kimbell, who oversaw a High Court hearing in London, said he would reconsider the case on a date to be fixed.

Lawyers representing Claridge’s, in Mayfair, launched legal action against Claridge Candles and Ms Shepherd more than three years ago.

They accused Ms Shepherd of trademark infringement, a claim she disputed, with a judge ruling in their favour.

Recorder Douglas Campbell was told Ms Shepherd, who lives in Claridge Court, Hempstead, Gillingham, was the sole owner of the candle firm, which had an address at a business park in Folkestone, Kent.

He ruled that people may believe Claridge Candles is linked to the hotel.

Claridge’s “action for infringement” and “action for passing off” had succeeded, the judge said, ruling that Ms Shepherd was “personally liable” for the “acts complained of”.

A barrister representing Claridge’s on Monday told Judge Kimbell that Recorder Campbell had ordered Ms Shepherd not to infringe the trade mark, nor “pass off” goods as those of Claridge’s Hotel, and to destroy all goods in her possession “bearing the mark” Claridge.

Georgina Messenger said Ms Shepherd had not complied and argued that a “suspended custodial sentence” was justified,

She said that, “in view of Ms Shepherd’s continuing and deliberate refusal to comply”, Claridge’s had been “left with no choice” but to bring a committal application.

“My client has no desire to see Ms Shepherd given a custodial sentence or fined,” she added.

“There has been no compliance with the order at all.”

Ms Shepherd said she would try to find a lawyer to represent her.

After the hearing, she said she has gone out of business and was not working.

Ms Shepherd said she had made candles and sold them online.

The name “Claridge” came from her address, she said.

She said she inserted an image of a candle instead of an “I” in the word “Claridge” on her logo.

“I don’t think the people who bought my candles would be the kind of people who would stay at Claridge’s,” she said.

“As someone said to me, this was a ‘Goliath versus David’ battle.”

