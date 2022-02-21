Trade unions condemn ‘reckless’ ending of Covid sick pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trade unions condemn ‘reckless’ ending of Covid sick pay

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 6.25pm
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady says Government policy is ‘reckless and self-defeating’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Unions have condemned the decision to end the entitlement to statutory sick pay from day one for people with Covid-19.

Under the Government’s plan for living with the disease, the extra support for workers who contract the virus will stop on March 24.

Boris Johnson told the Commons that it followed the decision to end the legal requirement to self isolate for those who test positive.

Instead people will have to wait until day four before they can claim statutory sick pay – payable by employers at a rate of £96.35-a-week – as was the case before the pandemic.

Entitlement to the Employment and Support Allowance on the basis that people are self-isolating will also come to an end.

People with Covid may still be eligible for the allowance on the basis they have a health condition or disability that affects their ability to work under the pre-pandemic rules.

TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady, warned that decision will lead to people taking the infection into the workplace because they cannot afford to take time off.

“The Government is creating needless hardship and taking a sledgehammer to public health,” she said.

“The failure to provide decent sick pay to all, from the first day of illness, is reckless and self-defeating.

“If people can’t afford to stay home when they’re sick, they will take their infections into work.

“Ministers’ inability to grasp this fact will leave the UK vulnerable to future variants and pandemics.”

CBI chief policy director, Matthew Fell, said ministers needed to set out further guidance for employers to clarify the legal position.

“The Government now needs to add further guidance on issues like sick pay and employer liability to avoid the risk of a legal vacuum,” he said.

“Many firms will continue to be cautious and use extra measures to protect their staff and customers, as they have from the outset.”

