Kate to arrive in Denmark for fact-finding mission on early childhood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kate to arrive in Denmark for fact-finding mission on early childhood

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 4.07am
The Duchess of Cambridge will arrive in Denmark on a fact-finding trip to learn how the country has become a world leader in its approach to early childhood development (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge will arrive in Denmark on a fact-finding trip to learn how the country has become a world leader in its approach to early childhood development (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge will arrive in Denmark on a fact-finding trip to learn how the country has become a world leader in its approach to early childhood development.

Kate will spend two days in the capital Copenhagen on a working visit with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

It will be the first time she has taken the work of her foundation, which she launched in June, to the international stage.

The visit will also pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and celebrate the countries’ joint jubilees – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, both of which fall in 2022.

Kate announced the trip in a personal tweet posted earlier this month on the Kensington Royal’s Twitter account.

She shared a video of her hands, with her large sapphire and diamond engagement ring on show, making the word Denmark and the country’s flag out of Lego.

In a personal message, the duchess wrote: “Looking forward to learning from experts, parents & practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month.

“Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life.”

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Denmark
The Duchess of Cambridge with Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary during a visit to the Unicef emergency supply centre in Copenhagen (Phil Noble/PA)

She ended the message with the Danish words “Pa snarligt gensyn”, which translate as “See you soon”, and the letter “C” to denote a personal tweet.

Kate will receive an official welcome from Queen Margrethe on the second day of her trip in honour of the long-standing relationship between the two royal families.

The duchess will also join Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and visit a project which works to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman, speaking when the trip was first announced, said: “The duchess is looking forward to visiting the country, learning from the Danish people, and continuing to build on the already close friendship between the two countries.”

Denmark is considered a beacon of best practice with its approach to early childhood, as well as consistently ranking near the top of countries with the happiest people in the world.

It will be Kate’s second official visit to Denmark, following a trip with the Duke of Cambridge in 2011.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier