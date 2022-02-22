Radio presenter who lost voice for four years returns to airwaves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Radio presenter who lost voice for four years returns to airwaves

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 11.03am
Community radio presenter Joshua Donlon, 26, has returned to the airwaves after rehabilitation to find his voice again, after a brain tumour affected his speech. (Askham Rehab/ PA)
Community radio presenter Joshua Donlon, 26, has returned to the airwaves after rehabilitation to find his voice again, after a brain tumour affected his speech. (Askham Rehab/ PA)

A community radio presenter who lost the ability to project his voice for four years due to a brain tumour has returned to the airwaves.

Joshua Donlon, of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, was diagnosed with a brain stem glioma at the age of two, which affected his central nervous system.

The 26-year-old, who has had to use a wheelchair from the age of 12, is passionate about radio and became a presenter on Huntingdon Community Radio in 2011.

But in 2018 he caught pneumonia and, together with the tumour, it meant he found it challenging to articulate words due to becoming breathless.

He shielded through the pandemic and, after starting rehabilitation in September 2021 and learning new breathing techniques, he has found his voice again.

Mr Donlon was helped by Askham Rehab, a specialist neuro rehab community near Doddington, Cambridgeshire, and has since been interviewed on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire – his first time on the airwaves in almost half a decade.

He said: “I’ve always been passionate about radio so having to step away from presenting due to my condition was extremely hard to accept, but the rehab I’ve received at Askham has allowed me to regain my voice and enabled me to achieve my pursuit of getting back on the radio.

“It’s been a long journey, and not always an easy one, so my long-awaited return to live radio was a special moment, and quite overwhelming actually.

“It has played such a huge part of my life – through both the good and not so good times.

“I can’t thank the station enough for having me on.”

Sara Neaves, clinical lead and outpatients service manager at Askham Rehab, said: “When Josh arrived at Askham, his condition was quite severe, having had issues with taking deep breaths, which affected his ability to speak, and decreased exercise tolerance – all caused by the tumour that impacts the messages from the brain to the spinal cord and then the nerves that innovate all the body’s muscles.

“He was assessed by all four of our multidisciplinary teams; clinical psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy, before working with them to design an individualised and holistic therapy programme.

“Getting back on the radio was always a key milestone for Josh and while we played our part in helping him achieve that goal, it’s completely down to his extraordinary willpower.

“This is hopefully just the start of the next chapter of Josh’s incredible journey.”

