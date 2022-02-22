Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 11.19am Updated: February 22 2022, 2.23pm
A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction in Portovaya Bay some 106 miles north-west from St Petersburg, Russia, on April 9 2010 (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)
Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government made the decision in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that he said marked a “serious break of international law”.

“Now it’s up to the international community to react to this one-sided, incomprehensible and unjustified action by the Russian president,” he told reporters in Berlin, adding that it was necessary to “send a clear signal to Moscow that such actions won’t remain without consequences”.

The decision is a significant move for the German government, which had long resisted pulling the plug on the project despite pressure from the United States and some European countries to do so.

Washington has for years argued that building another pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

US officials have also warned that Nord Stream 2 poses risks to Ukraine and Poland because it could allow Russia to stop pumping gas through those countries.

Scholz predecessor Angela Merkel had defended the project, as have prominent figures in Mr Scholz’s centre-left Social Democratic Party.

“The situation now is fundamentally different,” Mr Scholz said, explaining that the government had decided to withdraw a report on the impact that the pipeline – which has not begun operating yet – would have on the security of Germany’s gas supplies.

“That may sound technical, but it’s a necessary administrative step without which the certification of the pipeline cannot happen now,” he said.

Mr Scholz added that Germany’s Economy Ministry would reassess the situation in light of the latest developments.

“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Michael Sohn/AP)

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the US administration had closely consulted with Germany overnight and welcomed the announcement.

“We will be following up with our own measures today,” she said on Twitter.

Germany meets about a quarter of its energy needs with natural gas, a share that will increase in the coming years as the country switches off its last three nuclear power plants and phases out the use of coal.

About half of the natural gas used in Germany comes from Russia.

The government aims to end the use of all fossil fuels in Germany by 2045.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Germany for suspending certification of the pipeline.

“This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances,” he wrote on Twitter.

“True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times. Germany’s move proves just that.”

