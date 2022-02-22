Rail services return to normal after days of storm disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most train services returned to normal on Tuesday following several days of major disruption caused by severe weather.

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin wreaked havoc across Britain as lines were blocked due to flooding and fallen trees.

The majority of operators were able to resume regular services on Tuesday, although journeys on some routes remained subject to disruption.

⚠️Travel Update – Tuesday – 22/02⚠️ We expect to be able to operate a near-normal timetable service today However, there may still be some short-notice alterations Please check before you travel at https://t.co/CQAQ48lgxx pic.twitter.com/vp47BFqq30 — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) February 22, 2022

Rotherham Central station is still closed due to flooding, with Northern services between Doncaster and Sheffield diverting around it.

Flooding at Shrewsbury affected Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services on Tuesday.

Network Rail recorded around 200 storm-related incidents on its western route between London Paddington and Penzance in recent days.

It said the storms were the “most devastating” seen in the region since a storm in 2014 left a section of the railway in Dawlish, Devon suspended in mid-air after a sea wall collapsed.

In the past week rail staff braved extreme conditions to clear trees, sheds, trampolines and other objects from tracks, and fix overhead electric wires.

Network Rail’s western route and strategic operations director Mike Gallop said: “The past week has seen the railway face some of the most severe storms the UK has experienced in over three decades.

“The number of storm-related of incidents we have faced is unprecedented and I am so proud of our different teams who have worked tirelessly, alongside our train operator colleagues, to clear the railway of unwanted debris, get trains running safely and reliably while supporting passengers on their journeys.

“It’s been a difficult time for passengers, and we are really grateful to them for their patience and understanding during this period of disruption.

“Through the hard work and determination of our teams and close working with the train operators, we’re delighted to welcome back passengers as regular services resume this morning.”