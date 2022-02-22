Pioneering RAF sniffer dog given ‘animal Victoria Cross’ award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Pioneering RAF sniffer dog given ‘animal Victoria Cross’ award

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 1.19pm Updated: February 22 2022, 5.45pm
Retired RAF sniffer dog Hertz receives the PDSA Dickin medal (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Retired RAF sniffer dog Hertz receives the PDSA Dickin medal (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A pioneering RAF sniffer dog has been recognised for his work in Afghanistan with the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

Hertz, a German shorthaired pointer, was the first – and so far only – dog in the British military to be trained to sniff out “personal electronic devices”, including mobile phones, SIM cards and GPS devices.

Now retired, he was awarded the PDSA Dickin Medal at a ceremony in London on Tuesday – the 74th animal to receive the honour.

Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner, Hertz’s trainer and handler in Afghanistan, told the PA news agency: “In terms of British military working dogs, he is a one-off.

“He’s very much a unique animal.”

PDSA Dickin medal-winning dog Hertz with trainer Jonathan Tanner
Hertz was trained to sniff out electronic devices by Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

WO Tanner said he and Hertz were assigned to address the issue of mobile devices being used to “pass messages and data and details to people on the outside that might pose a threat to those on the inside of camp”.

He spent around two months training Hertz to sniff out such devices.

“It was a capability that in the British military had never been tried before,” he said.

“It was something that we’d never even considered before.”

The front entrance area of the field hospital in Camp Bastion,
Hertz was deployed to Camp Bastion in Afghanistan (Ben Birchall/PA)

The technique turned out to be “very successful”, WO Tanner said, with Hertz going on to find more than 100 items of contraband.

He worked in Camp Bastion and locations throughout Helmand and Kabul over a period of 13 months and is said to have saved many lives.

Hertz, born in Croatia, joined the RAF as a one-year-old puppy and was chosen for the special assignment after demonstrating exceptional skill in drug detecting.

WO Tanner said Hertz was “by far the best” dog he’s worked with, and that the pair became “best friends”.

“There were many times that one of us would be having a bad day not, enjoying ourselves as much as we possibly could, and I would take him away, put him back in his kennel at night and just sit there and have a chat like you do with your mates at the end of the day,” he said.

“He wasn’t very good at giving advice, but he said he certainly listened and I can tell you that he never gave me bad advice.”

PDSA Dickin medal-winning dog Hertz with trainer Jonathan Tanner
WO Jonathan Tanner said Hertz was ‘by far the best’ dog he had worked with (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

PDSA director general Jan McLoughlin said: “Hertz is a truly remarkable animal hero and a trailblazer in his field.

“His exceptional skills undoubtedly protected troops from the ever-evolving advances in digital intelligence.

“His actions changed the course of countless missions, saving the lives of military personnel and civilians.

“For this bravery and devotion to duty, we are honoured to welcome him as the latest recipient of the PDSA Dickin Medal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]