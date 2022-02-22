Olympic swimming coach ‘offered to train William’s three children’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic swimming coach ‘offered to train William’s three children’

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 2.35pm
Melanie Marshall with her MBE following an investiture by Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Melanie Marshall with her MBE following an investiture by Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

The woman who coached Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty has said she offered to train the Duke of Cambridge’s three children after hearing about their love of swimming.

Former Olympian Melanie Marshall told William that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could be future swimmers, as she picked up her MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

She said the day was “fabulous” and a “real celebration” of her family and friends.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Melanie Marshall spoke to William about swimming (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Marshall told the PA news agency: “We talked about swimming, his kids are really into swimming.

“I’ve said to him, when they’re old enough I’m more than happy to take them on the Olympic journey, keep them going, and I look forward to seeing them when they’re 18.”

The former swimmer, who won medals for Team GB from 2001 to 2008, retired after the Beijing Olympics, and later became head coach at a club in Derby.

She coached Peaty to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title in the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke, claiming his country’s first gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Melanie Marshall is made an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Marshall said swimming or any physical activity is “really important” for young people to take up in an increasingly “sedentary lifestyle”.

Speaking about female coaches in sport, she added: “I’d like to see a female coach in the NFL or the Premier League, that would be great.

“We’ve got to see it in the next century, we need to be working towards a place whereby we’re given a platform to be able to do that.

“It isn’t about gender, it’s about capabilities, and I back that women have great capabilities we should be seeing.”

