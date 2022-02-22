Pride of Britain awards creator leapt to death on day of intended hospital stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pride of Britain awards creator leapt to death on day of intended hospital stay

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 2.57pm
Peter Willis had a history of depression, the inquest heard (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Peter Willis had a history of depression, the inquest heard (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The founder of the Pride of Britain Awards leapt to his death while severely depressed, just as he was due to check in to a mental health hospital, an inquest has heard.

Adrian Willis, better known by his middle name Peter during his time as a Fleet Street newspaper editor, was waiting outside his home in north London for a taxi to take him to hospital on June 25 2021 when he bolted back inside and threw himself from an upstairs window.

Nicky Dawson, Mr Willis’s wife, managed to catch up with her husband and grabbed onto him briefly in an attempt to stop him, but the father-of-two fell to his death.

Assistant coroner Jonathan Stevens, who described 54-year-old Mr Willis as a “successful and highly regarded journalist”, recorded a conclusion of suicide.

The cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries.

Memorial service for journalists
Peter Willis had a long and distinguished career as a journalist (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Mr Willis was described by colleagues following his death as “the Heart of the Daily Mirror”, who created the newspaper’s long-running awards recognising the achievements of members of the public.

St Pancras Coroner’s Court heard Mr Willis had a history of depression dating back to the death of his father five years earlier.

He had previously been admitted to hospital in 2018 when it was noted he had suicidal thoughts and had in fact gone missing for five days shortly before he died, but returned because he felt comforted by the love of his family.

The inquest heard Mr Willis had told clinicians his depression was “exacerbated by the prospect of redundancy” at his work and was concerned about not being able to provide for his family.

He was initially reluctant to be admitted to hospital again but came around to the idea and had planned to go on holiday later in the year.

But on the day he was due to check in, Mr Willis took his own life.

In a witness statement, Ms Dawson said: “As we were about to leave, he said he wanted to go upstairs to his room.

“I tried to stop him from going upstairs but he insisted he wanted to get a book.

“I followed him upstairs but he went out of the window.

“I grabbed hold of his feet but he fell from my grip.”

Assistant coroner Mr Stevens said: “I conclude that the death was a result of suicide.”

He added: “It’s just such a shame he didn’t realise how much he was loved and respected in his profession.”

Broadcaster Piers Morgan was among those who paid tribute to Mr Willis following his death, describing him as “a brilliant journalist, a loving husband & father, and a loyal, decent, kind and caring friend”.

– Help can be found by calling the Samaritans free of charge at any time, on 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org or visit Samaritans.org.

