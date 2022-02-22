New legislation to protect victims from stalking passed by Stormont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

New legislation to protect victims from stalking passed by Stormont

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 2.59pm
(PA)
(PA)

New legislation to protect victims in Northern Ireland from stalking has been welcomed.

The Protection from Stalking Bill, introduced by Justice Minister Naomi Long, passed its Final Stage in the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday.

It creates a new specific offence of stalking, capturing conduct and acts associated with stalking behaviour, and will be better focused on recognising the fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated nature of stalking behaviours and the particular risks associated with stalking.

The new offence will apply to two or more occasions that cause a person to suffer fear, alarm or substantial distress.

A new offence of threatening or abusive behaviour is also created which can be triggered by a single incident.

The new stalking offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Stalking Protection Orders will also allow police to intervene prior to any conviction.

Additionally the legislation provides for all victims of stalking to have automatic eligibility for special measures assistance, such as the use of live links or screens at court, when giving evidence in proceedings.

Ms Long paid tribute to victims of stalking who shared their experiences with her, whom she described as the “driving force behind this Bill”.

Brexit
Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long (David Young/PA)

“The delivery of this new legislation offers greater protection in our communities and its passing will be of great significance to anyone affected by stalking,” she said.

“I want to pay tribute to victims of this horrendous crime who have shared their personal experiences with me and been the driving force behind this Bill.”

Ms Long added: “I hope we can secure Royal Assent by May, and, along with our criminal justice partners, bring the stalking offence into operation by the end of this summer, and Stalking Protection Orders towards the end of this year.

“This new legislation will play a crucial part in generating confidence in victims to come forward and report to the police in the knowledge that they will receive the support and protections they need and deserve to feel safe.”

Women’s Aid Northern Ireland welcomed the passing of the Bill.

In a statement the charity said it had long campaigned for specific stalking legislation for Northern Ireland.

“We strongly welcome this development to better support victims of stalking and recognition for the traumatising behaviour they’ve been subjected to,” they said.

“Many of the women we’ve supported over the years have reported to us stalking behaviour by the perpetrators of their abuse, and today MLAs  have made a meaningful difference by passing this Bill through the Northern Ireland Assembly.”

