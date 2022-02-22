Bruno Fernandes believes Man Utd have ‘more identity’ under Ralf Rangnick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Bruno Fernandes believes Man Utd have ‘more identity’ under Ralf Rangnick

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 3.47pm
Bruno Fernandes (centre) believes Man Utd have more identity under Ralf Rangnick (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Fernandes (centre) believes Man Utd have more identity under Ralf Rangnick (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United have “more identity” under Ralf Rangnick as the playmaker dismissed suggestions of dressing room unrest.

After a miserable start to the season, the German was brought in as interim successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the remainder of the season.

United have only lost once under Rangnick but the performances have not always been the most convincing, while reports have suggested dissatisfaction in the dressing room.

But Fernandes insists the mood within the camp is anything but problematic, pointing to the celebrations during Sunday’s 4-2 win at rivals Leeds as an example.

“I was doing an interview now and they asked me about Jadon (Sancho) doing my celebration,” he said. “I don’t think that is something that is going in different ways.

“I saw the goal of H (Harry Maguire) and I’m seeing Paul (Pogba) running behind him, sliding on his knees, happy for him. Everyone. I was slapping his head and saying that ‘finally you score with that big head’.

“So, I think honestly it’s just people trying to complain and making stories about this club because we know that when someone talk about this club or about some player of this club they go around the world with their voice.

“For us, it means nothing. As we stick to the plan and as we stick together, it’s the main thing. Losing together and winning together.”

It is a plan that Fernandes believes is working under Rangnick, whose side take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

“We have to follow what the manager and the staff think that is the best way for us and that’s the most important,” Fernandes said.

“Here in this club I never heard someone complain about the tactics and I hope no-one do that because it’s not respectful on the coach’s ideas because I think we have been doing so well since he arrived.

“We have more identity as a team, I think”.

