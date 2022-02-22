Overtaking record breaker Alan Shearer is among Harry Kane’s goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Overtaking record breaker Alan Shearer is among Harry Kane’s goals

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 5.07pm
Harry Kane has his sights on Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane has his sights on Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has set his sights on breaking Alan Shearer’s long-standing Premier League goalscoring record.

The England captain, who is back to playing his best football under Antonio Conte, is currently 87 goals short of Shearer’s 260 set between 1992 and 2006.

But aged 28 Kane, with a record of 173 goals in 267 appearances so far, believes there is enough time to overtake the former Blackburn and Newcastle man and become the league’s greatest ever scorer.

“I think it’s there to be done. Obviously it’s still 90-odd goals to get there, but it’s definitely an aim to try and reach it,” he said.

“Obviously I feel like I’ve still got many more years of my career to go and it will be incredible. Shearer was an incredible striker, incredible No 9.

“So even to be close now is great, but for sure it’s definitely something that I want to try and achieve.”

Kane admits there was a time when he doubted whether he was going to make it at the top level after disappointing loan spells at Norwich and Leicester.

He scored just two goals in 14 games for the then Championship club and had concerns about his future.

“The Norwich and Leicester ones for sure were probably the toughest times I had in my career,” he said.

“Obviously I had two great loan spells at Leyton Orient and Millwall…then I went to Norwich and couldn’t quite get in the team.

“I got injured, so I came back and went to Leicester, and I found myself on the bench a lot, played a few games and didn’t quite do it.

“It was probably the time where I thought to myself, ‘if I’m not playing for Leicester, in the Championship at the time, how can I play for Tottenham?’ But I stuck together, I had good friends and family around me that believed in me and I’ve always had huge self-belief.

“I just said ‘I’m going to do everything I can to go back the next season with Spurs and give everything I’ve got’.

“Fortunately I got my opportunity and was able to take it. But (it was a) great learning curve even though it didn’t go as well as I wanted and it was an important part of my story to be where I am now.”

The latest episode of BT Sport’s ‘What I Wore’ series featuring Harry Kane is now available to watch on the BT Sport YouTube channel. For more info on BT Sport go to www.bt.com/sport

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier