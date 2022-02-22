Ex-Wales rugby player Ryan Jones ‘delighted’ after picking up MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Wales rugby player Ryan Jones ‘delighted’ after picking up MBE

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 5.33pm
Ryan Jones (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ryan Jones (Steve Parsons/PA)

Former Wales rugby player Ryan Jones has said he is “delighted” after picking up his MBE.

Jones, 40, who captained his nation 33 times and won four Six Nations titles, received his honour from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

He said Anne, who is a patron of Scottish Rugby Union, discussed the sport with him, including the close Six Nations encounter earlier this month, which saw Wales defeat Scotland.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Ryan Jones is made an MBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jones told the PA news agency: “I’m almost overwhelmed and delighted, really, it is such a fantastic honour, and it’s something that sort of been bestowed upon me.

“I never for a minute envisaged that my career would give me an opportunity to do what I’ve done and visit places like this and be recognised in this way.

“It’s been a great day, it’s surreal, from the moment you arrive through the gates of Windsor Castle you spend your time in such beautiful surroundings.”

Jones was given the honour for services to Rugby Union Football and charitable fundraising in Wales.

He retired from rugby in 2015 on medical grounds, before helping set up a charity Dare to Dream to help underprivileged children.

Jones went on: “I spoke briefly with the Princess Royal about rugby, obviously she’s a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union and it was only about 10 days ago that Wales managed to beat them in Cardiff, so we quickly mentioned that and moved on because it wasn’t a great day (for Scotland).

“She obviously loves her rugby and loves coming to Cardiff.”

Asked about the upcoming England vs Wales at Twickenham this weekend, he added: “It is a historic fixture that’s steeped in a huge amount of emotion, history and heritage.

“Twickenham is a fantastic rugby arena to go to, the game is going to be ferocious, it’s going to be intense.

“You know England are going to be favourites, but we seem to always play well.”

