Budget ‘cannot proceed’ in the absence of a First and a deputy First Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Budget ‘cannot proceed’ in the absence of a First and a deputy First Minister

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 5.53pm
Northern Ireland’s first multi-year Budget in recent history cannot proceed in the absence of a First and deputy First Minister, the Assembly has heard (PA)
Northern Ireland’s first multi-year Budget in recent history cannot proceed in the absence of a First and deputy First Minister, the Assembly has heard (PA)

Northern Ireland’s first multi-year Budget in recent history cannot proceed in the absence of a First and deputy First Minister, the Assembly has heard.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he sought legal advice following the resignation of Paul Givan, which also forced Michelle O’Neill from office earlier this month.

Other ministers remain in post ahead of the dissolution of the Assembly next month for a fresh election, but are unable to introduce new business.

Conor Murphy comments
Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy (Peter Morrison/PA)

A three-year budget for Northern Ireland, which envisages a significant reconfiguration of Executive spending priorities to boost investment in the region’s under-pressure health service, had been out for public consultation.

In the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Murphy told MLAs he had been told he cannot proceed through the Assembly chamber with his Budget.

“That’s not possible, I’m advised,” he said.

Mr Murphy said he has now paused the public consultation.

“There still is a facility in the department to receive input if people do want to continue to make their views known in relation to it, but there is no point in putting departments and other public bodies through the process of responding to a Budget when the Executive is not in place to do anything about it,” he said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had previously warned his party would withdraw the First Minister if no progress was made in talks with the EU on curbing some of the effects of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unionists have opposed the slew of checks that the protocol requires on goods arriving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland as a border in the Irish Sea.

Mr Murphy told MLAs: “I would hope that sense will prevail and we do return at a very early opportunity to deal with the Budget properly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]