News

New NHS waiting times for mental health conditions a step closer

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 5.53pm
New targets could speed up access to NHS mental health services in England (PA)
People with “non urgent” mental health problems will receive help within four weeks for non-urgent treatment under new NHS plans.

Patients who are in need of urgent support will be seen by crisis teams within a day under proposals to improve timely access to care.

And emergency patients will be seen by specialists teams within an hour of a referral from A&E.

NHS England officials said they have received “widespread support” for the new targets following a consultation.

The service is now working on plans to achieve the targets ahead of setting them in stone.

Claire Murdoch, national mental health director for the NHS in England, said: “The proposed new standards are good news for patients and if agreed will ensure they get timely access to mental health services, when they need them most.

“Laying out the next steps for implementing these new proposals will be another key milestone in the journey to putting mental health on an equal footing with physical health, so-called ‘parity of esteem’.”

Mental health minister Gillian Keegan, said: “Improving access to mental health services is a top priority.

“These new standards would help patients get support faster – including having a face-to-face assessment within one hour of being referred from A&E.”

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said: “We applaud the NHS for taking this important step, the urgent task at hand is to now ensure the resources, including workforce, are in place to deliver against the waiting times, and more broadly growing demand is not only addressed through the NHS, but a wider and comprehensive cross government plan on mental health.”

Paul Farmer, chief executive at mental health charity Mind, added: “If achieved, these changes would provide people needing support with their mental health with the rapid help they require.

“Too often mental health support isn’t there as quickly as it’s needed, but with these targets, as well as greater transparency when they are missed, much needed change can be brought about.”

The NHS Confederation’s Mental Health Network welcomed the announcement but said that the targets themselves “will not lead to improvements”.

The network’s chief executive Sean Duggan said: “While the targets in themselves won’t lead to improvements, they will increase transparency for patients and the wider public, allow NHS teams to measure their progress, and they can help shine a brighter light on the need for more targeted resources for services.”

