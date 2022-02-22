Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine amid threats claim

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it has decided to evacuate Russian diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, pointing at threats it has received.

The ministry said on Tuesday that Russian diplomats in Ukraine have received multiple threats, adding they will be evacuated “in the nearest time”.

The move follows Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s rebel regions and the Russian parliament’s vote to grant President Vladimir Putin a permission to use military force in Ukraine.