Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine amid threats claim By Press Association February 22 2022, 5.54pm (Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation via AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Russian Foreign Ministry said it has decided to evacuate Russian diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, pointing at threats it has received. The ministry said on Tuesday that Russian diplomats in Ukraine have received multiple threats, adding they will be evacuated “in the nearest time”. (PA Graphics) The move follows Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s rebel regions and the Russian parliament’s vote to grant President Vladimir Putin a permission to use military force in Ukraine. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Europe braces for further strife as Ukraine crisis escalates Britain ready to inflict maximum economic pain on Russia, says Truss Boris Johnson to face calls for tougher action on Russia Liz Truss reveals potential further UK sanctions on Russia