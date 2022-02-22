No further action after Covid-19 vaccine allegations – Metropolitan Police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

No further action after Covid-19 vaccine allegations – Metropolitan Police

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 6.03pm
(PA)
(PA)

Scotland Yard said there will be no further action following an assessment of allegations made about the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The Metropolitan Police said a number of documents were submitted at a West London police station on December 20 in support of claims that alleged people in the UK Parliament and other organisations had suppressed information about the severity of health implications for those taking the vaccine.

Police said it was suggested by the complainants that offences including gross negligent manslaughter and misconduct in a public office may have taken place.

Following an assessment of all the available evidence, the Met said “it is clear that no criminal offences are apparent”.

The force said it will not be launching a criminal investigation and no further action will be taken in relation to the allegations.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said: “The vaccines in use against Covid-19 have been approved by all the relevant national and international regulatory bodies.

“They underwent multiple trials and were subject to stringent approval processes. They are in use in more than 100 countries.

“We have found no evidence to support any claims that information about adverse health implications is being suppressed or withheld from the public in the manner that was alleged.”

She said the existence of a crime reference number in relation to these allegations has been widely misrepresented in recent months as evidence of a criminal investigation or of findings of wrongdoing.

“That is not the case. There have been a number of incidents where individuals quoting this crime reference number have attended vaccination centres, hospitals and other locations in an effort to disrupt the UK’s vaccination programme. That is unacceptable.

“Staff and volunteers working in these places are doing a vitally important job and have the right to do so free from attempts to threaten, intimidate or otherwise disrupt them.

“Efforts to do so will not be tolerated by the Met or our partners across the country,” she said.

