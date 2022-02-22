Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs and banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs and banks

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 7.53pm Updated: February 22 2022, 10.05pm
President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine (Alex Brandon/AP)
President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Joe Biden has announced that the US is ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law by invading Ukraine.

“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the US president said.

And he said more sanctions could be on the way if Mr Putin proceeds further.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Mr Biden said the sanctions against Russian oligarchs and their families, as well as Russian sovereign debt, was in retaliation for the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Mr Biden said those sanctions were just the “first tranche” of what the US and its allies stand ready to put in place if Russia launches a larger invasion of Ukraine.

“He’s setting up a rationale to take more territory by force,” Mr Biden said of recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Mr Biden added that he was authorising the movement of some US troops in Europe to Nato’s Baltic allies as a show of support and solidarity amid the Russian threat.

Mr Biden joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package, approved on Tuesday, “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot”.

Mr Borrell said the sanctions would affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

He says the package will also affect Russia’s financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets.

“This story is not finished,” said Mr Borrell of Russian actions in Ukraine.

The first set of sanctions is aimed at the 351 Russian politicians who voted for recognising separatist regions in Ukraine, as well as 27 other Russian officials and institutions from the defence and banking world.

They also sought to limit Moscow’s access to EU capital and financial markets.

Later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has cancelled plans to meet his Russian counterpart in Geneva later this week as Russia presses ahead with recognition of separatist regions of Ukraine.

Mr Blinken told reporters that Russia’s actions indicated Moscow was not serious about a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis.

As a result, he said he had called off his Thursday meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Echoing President Joe Biden, Mr Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of Ukraine’s Donbas region was a violation of international law. And, he said the placement of Russian troops there constituted the beginning of an invasion.

Although he held out hope for a peaceful resolution through diplomacy, he said he did not believe a meeting with Mr Lavrov would be productive at this time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]