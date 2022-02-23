Hearing aids may cut risk of mental decline, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearing aids may cut risk of mental decline, study suggests

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 12.03am
Hearing aids may help cut dementia risk, a new study suggests (PA)
Hearing aids may help to reduce a person’s risk of cognitive decline, new reserach suggests.

People who suffer hearing loss are more likely to develop mild cognitive impairment (MIC) – a precursor to dementia, researchers found.

But those who use hearing aids to combat hearing loss are less likely to develop MIC, they found.

Mild cognitive impairment occurs when people have thinking and memory problems that are worse than expected, but not bad enough to warrant a diagnosis of dementia.

Researchers from Ulster University and the University of Oxford examined more than 4,300 adult volunteers from the US who submit annual data to the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Centre.

The study, published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia: Translational Research and Clinical Interventions, found that hearing loss was linked to an increased risk of MIC and an accelerated rate of cognitive decline.

But those who used hearing aids were 53% less likely to develop MIC compared to their peers who did not use a hearing aid.

The authors of the study, which was co-funded by Dementias Platform UK, concluded that the “use of hearing aids may help mitigate cognitive decline associated with hearing loss”.

Study lead, Dr Magda Bucholc, lecturer in data analytics at Ulster University, said: “Hearing aid use is linked to lower rates of cognitive decline and reduced risk of MCI in cognitively healthy adults, with hearing aid users having more than 50% lower risk of MCI compared to those not using hearing aids.

“Importantly, we found that no significant differences in risk of developing MCI and cognitive decline exist between participants experiencing no hearing loss and those diagnosed with hearing impairment using hearing aids.

“Our findings imply that the use of hearing aids may help lessen cognitive decline associated with hearing loss.

“So improved audiology screening and better access to quality hearing healthcare form an actionable strategy to reduce the incidence of MCI and help mitigate the impending dementia epidemic.”

