News

Kate joins children at forest nursery school on Denmark fact-finding visit

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 8.33am Updated: February 23 2022, 9.17am
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to Stenurten Forest Kindergarten in Copenhagen, Denmark (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to Stenurten Forest Kindergarten in Copenhagen, Denmark (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge joined children at a forest nursery school as the second day of her tour of Denmark began.

Kate will take part in outdoor activities with the youngsters, who are taught in the open air for part of the year.

The duchess is on a fact-finding visit to Denmark to better understand the country’s world-leading approach to the early years development of children.

Duchess of Cambridge visit to Denmark
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to Stenurten Forest Kindergarten in Copenhagen, Denmark (Owen Humphreys/PA)

At the nursery school on the outskirts of Copenhagen, she will learn about the role of nature in education, which is widely recognised as having huge benefits for children’s mental health and wellbeing and is something Kate has championed through her own work.

The two-day visit is also paying tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and celebrates the countries’ joint jubilees – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, both of which fall in 2022.

Denmark’s monarch will greet her guest later, along with her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, at Christian IX’s Palace in Copenhagen later.

Kate and Mary, who have met a number of times in the UK and Denmark, will also visit the Danner Crisis Centre.

The shelter helps women and children who have been exposed to domestic violence and is supported by the Mary Foundation, founded by the Crown Princess in 2007.

