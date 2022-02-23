Police release e-fit of roller-skating man suspected of indecent exposure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police release e-fit of roller-skating man suspected of indecent exposure

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 8.35am
The Met Police have released an e-fit of a man suspected of indecently exposing himself on several occasions while wearing roller skates (PA)
The Met Police have released an e-fit of a man suspected of indecently exposing himself on several occasions while wearing roller skates (PA)

An e-fit of a man suspected of indecently exposing himself on several occasions while wearing roller skates has been released by the Metropolitan Police.

Detectives are looking to speak to the bald, white man, who is around 6ft tall, in relation to seven incidents in north and east London between December 4 last year and January 26.

The suspect is said to have approached women, who in six of the seven cases were walking alone, and touched himself inappropriately or exposed himself to them.

On all seven occasions he was on roller skates, Scotland Yard said.

The e-fit for the indecent exposure appeal (Metropolitan Police and PA)

The most recent incident occurred at 10pm on Wednesday January 26 on Regent’s Canal, near to Oval Road, NW1.

The other incidents occurred at 7.45pm on Friday January 14 in a tunnel in Goods Way, N1; 9.30pm on Thursday January 13 in Wapping Woods, E1; 12.20am on Friday January 7 in Park Lane, W1; 5.20am on Tuesday January 4 in Praed Street, W2; 2.30am on Thursday December 2 2021 in Charlton Street, NW1; and 1am on Saturday December 4 2021 in Grove End Road, NW8.

Officers have asked people to come forward if they recognise the suspect by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC with the reference 7502/26JAN.

Alternatively, information can be given to charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their email: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Anyone who has been a victim of this man, or anyone else, should call 101, the force said.

