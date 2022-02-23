Mayor accused of failing to follow due process over Met chief resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mayor accused of failing to follow due process over Met chief resignation

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 11.03am Updated: February 23 2022, 12.59pm
Outgoing Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A senior Metropolitan Police officer has accused the Mayor of London of failing to follow due process over the resignation of Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House has written to the Home Secretary Priti Patel to ask for a review of how Dame Cressida’s shock departure was handled.

Top brass at the force are at loggerheads with City Hall over Dame Cressida’s decision to quit, which was greeted with dismay by officers.

Sadiq Khan
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Giving evidence to the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday, Sir Stephen said: “There’s a clear procedure in statute laid down to allow the removal of a police chief officer – it’s not been followed in this instance.

“It’s not even been initiated in this instance, due process has not been followed, and instead we’ve seen matters played out in the media.

“Because of this, I’ve written to the Home Secretary to ask her to have a review carried out of the events that have taken place.”

He said he was surprised at the apparent U-turn by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who he said had been a “vocal supporter” of the Commissioner “only a few weeks ago”.

Cressida Dick and Sadiq Khan
Sir Stephen said the investigation into the Charing Cross officers had been going on for years (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Mayor’s office is understood to deny Sir Stephen’s claim that due process for removal was not followed, because Dame Cressida resigned.

In 2008 Sir Ian Blair resigned as Commissioner after losing the support of then-London Mayor Boris Johnson.

Dame Cressida quit earlier this month after Mr Khan said he was not happy with her response to outrage over offensive messages exchanged by a group of officers based at Charing Cross police station.

Sir Stephen said the content of the messages “cannot have been a surprise” to the Mayor because they had been under investigation for four years.

He told the committee: “The text messages and the Charing Cross case cannot have been a surprise to this mayor, Mopac (the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime) have been briefed on these events and they have been under investigation for four years.

Sophie Linden
Sophie Linden (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Only a few weeks ago, the mayor was a vocal supporter of the commissioner in a tripartite meeting with the Home Secretary. Hence my surprise at what’s happened.”

He added: “I feel sad for my boss that her police career and lifetime of public services ended in this way. I know that I’m not alone in feeling this.”

In response, Deputy Mayor of London Sophie Linden said a survey of 12,000 people showed around half did not have confidence in the Metropolitan Police, down from 68% who did have confidence in 2017 when Dame Cressida became commissioner.

Ms Linden said: “It was clear to the Mayor that urgent action needed to be taken and through the discussions and the follow-up correspondence from the commissioner, the Mayor was very clear that he was not satisfied with the scale and the urgency of the response to particular things.

“One of which was an acceptance of the scale of the problem within the Metropolitan Police, but also a comprehensive plan to re-establish trust and confidence in Londoners.”

