Disabled swimmer begins court fight over prices at London bathing pond

A disabled swimmer has begun a High Court fight over ticket prices at a bathing pond in London.

Christina Efthimiou claims the costs to use Kenwood Ladies’ Bathing Pond on Hampstead Heath “give rise to unlawful disability discrimination”.

She has taken legal action against the City of London and a judge is considering argument at a High Court hearing in London.

A barrister representing Ms Efthimiou, who lives in Camden, told Mr Justice Cotter on Wednesday there are “real barriers” to disabled swimmers using the pond because of the pricing scheme.

Zoe Leventhal said Ms Efthimiou had tried to “engage” but the City of London was not willing to make adjustments.

Swimmers gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the hearing (Victoria Jones/PA)

She described the pond as a “unique place” for women and said it was held by the City of London in perpetuity for the benefit of the public.

“It is the only natural bathing pond in London,” she said.

“It is a special and wonderful place for women.”

A spokeswoman for law firm Leigh Day, representing Ms Efthimiou, had said before the hearing began: “Ms Efthimiou argues that the new 2021 charging regime, which came into effect on April 1, 2021, disproportionality adversely affects people with disabilities.

“Ms Efthimiou argues that by adopting the new charging regime, the City of London has breached its duty to make reasonable adjustments.”

Swimmers from Hampstead Ponds make their way to the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

She said the claim was supported by the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association, of which Ms Efthimiou was a member.

A barrister representing the City of London told the judge that Ms Efthimiou’s claim should be dismissed.

Clive Sheldon QC told the judge, in a written case outline, that the Kenwood Ladies’ Bathing Pond is one of three bathing ponds on Hampstead Heath.

“Ticket prices are cheap, relative to the ponds’ operating costs,” he said.

“Prices for disabled swimmers are even cheaper. All disabled swimmers receive a 40% discount.”

He said the standard price for a single swim is £4.05 and disabled swimmers pay £2.43.