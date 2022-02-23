Disabled swimmer begins court fight over prices at London bathing pond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disabled swimmer begins court fight over prices at London bathing pond

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 12.36pm
Swimmers from Hampstead Ponds outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Victoria Jones/PA)
A disabled swimmer has begun a High Court fight over ticket prices at a bathing pond in London.

Christina Efthimiou claims the costs to use Kenwood Ladies’ Bathing Pond on Hampstead Heath “give rise to unlawful disability discrimination”.

She has taken legal action against the City of London and a judge is considering argument at a High Court hearing in London.

A barrister representing Ms Efthimiou, who lives in Camden, told Mr Justice Cotter on Wednesday there are “real barriers” to disabled swimmers using the pond because of the pricing scheme.

Zoe Leventhal said Ms Efthimiou had tried to “engage” but the City of London was not willing to make adjustments.

Swimmers gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the hearing (Victoria Jones/PA)

She described the pond as a “unique place” for women and said it was held by the City of London in perpetuity for the benefit of the public.

“It is the only natural bathing pond in London,” she said.

“It is a special and wonderful place for women.”

A spokeswoman for law firm Leigh Day, representing Ms Efthimiou, had said before the hearing began: “Ms Efthimiou argues that the new 2021 charging regime, which came into effect on April 1, 2021, disproportionality adversely affects people with disabilities.

“Ms Efthimiou argues that by adopting the new charging regime, the City of London has breached its duty to make reasonable adjustments.”

Swimmers from Hampstead Ponds make their way to the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

She said the claim was supported by the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association, of which Ms Efthimiou was a member.

A barrister representing the City of London told the judge that Ms Efthimiou’s claim should be dismissed.

Clive Sheldon QC told the judge, in a written case outline, that the Kenwood Ladies’ Bathing Pond is one of three bathing ponds on Hampstead Heath.

“Ticket prices are cheap, relative to the ponds’ operating costs,” he said.

“Prices for disabled swimmers are even cheaper. All disabled swimmers receive a 40% discount.”

He said the standard price for a single swim is £4.05 and disabled swimmers pay £2.43.

