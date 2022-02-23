Proportion of road deaths involving drunk drivers hits 11-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Proportion of road deaths involving drunk drivers hits 11-year high

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 2.27pm Updated: February 23 2022, 3.07pm
The proportion of deaths on Britain’s roads involving drunk drivers reached an 11-year high during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show (Philip Toscano/PA)
The proportion of deaths on Britain’s roads involving drunk drivers reached an 11-year high during the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.

Motoring experts said the rise could be linked to an increase in alcohol consumption during lockdowns.

An estimated 220 people were killed in collisions involving a driver over the alcohol limit in 2020, the Department for Transport said.

Fatalities in reported drink-drive accidents in Britain, as proportion of all road fatalities
That represented 15.1% of fatalities, up from 13.1% during the previous 12 months, and is the highest proportion since 2009.

AA president Edmund King described the proportion of road fatalities caused by drunk drivers as “tragic”.

He told the PA news agency: “There is no excuse for drink-driving. If you are going to drive, don’t drink and if you are going to drink, don’t drive.

“The increase in the proportion of these fatalities may be linked to some people consuming more alcohol during lockdown and more people avoiding public transport.

“Unfortunately, the consequences of heavier drinking at home seem to have had dire consequences on the roads in 2020.

“There has also been a reduction in breath tests administered, so to correct this we need more cops in cars to target these totally irresponsible and dangerous drink-drivers.”

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said the figures indicate that “even the restrictions on our lives were not enough to stop a hardcore who continued to break the law with tragic consequences”.

The estimated number of drink-drive fatalities in 2020 was the lowest since 2015, although the decline is attributed to the reduction in journeys caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

No other part of Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.

