Last day of the dinosaurs ‘arrived in the spring’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Last day of the dinosaurs ‘arrived in the spring’

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 4.04pm
The paddlefish bone examined by researchers studying the last day of the dinosaurs (Handout/PA)
The paddlefish bone examined by researchers studying the last day of the dinosaurs (Handout/PA)

The asteroid which killed nearly all dinosaurs struck the Earth during the spring, researchers have concluded.

In a new study, experts used extremely powerful X-rays and carbon isotope records of the bones of fish that died less than an hour after the asteroid hit.

These carbon isotopes act as a tracer for how carbon atoms have undergone transformations over the years.

A researcher uncovers fossils
Melanie During, lead author from Uppsala University (Handout/PA)

The team said their findings may help explain why some animals managed to survive the impact while others died.

To reach their conclusions, experts searched parts of North Dakota in the US to find fossilised paddlefishes and sturgeons that were killed when the asteroid made impact.

The shock of impact caused huge standing waves of water which moved sediment, engulfing fish and burying them alive.

The study, published in the journal Nature, included researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden, Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam, Vrije Universiteit in Brussels and the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in France.

They found that the fossil fish were pristinely preserved, with their bones showing almost no signs of chemical alteration, and soft tissues still intact.

A close look at how the bones of the fish were growing helped experts work out the season in which they died.

One of the paddlefishes also underwent carbon isotope analysis to reveal its annual feeding pattern.

The availability of zooplankton, which it liked to eat, was at its peak between spring and summer.

Melanie During, lead author from Uppsala University, said: “The carbon isotope signal across the growth record of this unfortunate paddlefish confirms that the feeding season had not yet climaxed – death came in spring.”

The team said their findings may help explain why some animals, including birds, crocodiles and turtles, survived the asteroid impact 66 million years ago.

The southern hemisphere autumn coincides with spring in the northern hemisphere, meaning preparation for winter may have protected animals in the southern hemisphere.

“This crucial finding will help to uncover why most of the dinosaurs died out while birds and early mammals managed to evade extinction,” said Ms During.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier