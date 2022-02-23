Cold case investigator hails DNA advances as he collects royal honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cold case investigator hails DNA advances as he collects royal honour

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 4.33pm
Peter Beirne was made an MBE at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
A police chief who helped solve cold cases, including the murders of two teenage girls, has credited advances in DNA testing for the breakthroughs as he was made an MBE.

Peter Beirne, head of Thames Valley Police’s major crime review team, spoke of the “relief” in securing convictions for killers decades after the crimes had been committed.

In 2011, Mr Beirne was one of several officers who traced the 1966 death of 17-year-old Yolande Waddington in Beenham to David Burgess, a convicted double child murderer.

Burgess had already been jailed for life for killing nine-year-old girls Jeanette Wigmore and Jacqueline Williams in 1967.

Developments in forensic science meant officers could send off exhibits for re-examination, which allowed a DNA profile to be obtained matching Burgess, Mr Beirne said.

The advances also helped the same team catch killers including Colin Campbell, who brutally murdered 17-year-old Claire Woolterton and left her body by the River Thames in Windsor in August 1981.

In 2013, Campbell was convicted of murdering and mutilating Ms Woolterton, who was sexually assaulted and had her throat cut after she went out to meet friends.

Mr Beirne said: “The overriding emotion is one of relief that we managed to get enough evidence so that a jury was satisfied that person was responsible, and relief that the family can finally know that the person responsible has been caught and is going to get the sentence they deserve.”

The officer was speaking after being made an MBE by the Princess Royal in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Mr Beirne, who has worked on the team for more than 15 years, added: “All our cases are due to advancements in forensic science.

“It’s a very humbling experience being nominated for an award such as this and it’s not just me, it’s for my whole team.

“The Princess Royal seemed very interested in the work that we’ve done because some of the murders are incredibly old.

“I’ve got to emphasise the fact that despite the fact they’re old, we the police, especially Thames Valley Police, will never forget a murder, and particularly those that are undetected, and will do all that we can to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

