Man accused of killing Jam Master Jay ‘filmed rap video in front of mural’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Man accused of killing Jam Master Jay ‘filmed rap video in front of mural’

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 5.24pm
Jam Master Jay (PA)
Jam Master Jay (PA)

A man charged with killing Jam Master Jay once filmed a brazen rap video in front of a street mural commemorating the Run-DMC star, prosecutors say in court papers opposing the defendant’s release on bail.

The amateur video was one of several instances when Karl Jordan Jr proved himself a danger to the community by openly bragging about dealing drugs and possessing guns following Jay’s 2002 death, the documents say.

It features Jordan rapping a song titled Silver Spoon in front of the mural in Queens, New York.

The lyrics said: “I wasn’t born with no silver spoon… I had to grind, grind and get it out the pot… and get it off the block… get it off the rock.”

The papers add that in the next verse, Jordan rapped that he “hustles hard, like the mob, a dealer serving hands like they cards”.

The documents were filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Run-DMC
Run-DMC (John Phillips/PA)

Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, formed Run-DMC with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel in the early 1980s.

Together, they helped take hip-hop mainstream with hits like It’s Tricky and the Aerosmith remake collaboration Walk This Way.

In 2020, authorities announced they had solved the killing of Jay, one of New York City’s most enduring mysteries, alleging that Jordan and another man, Ronald Washington, had ambushed him over a cocaine deal gone bad on October 30 2002.

They said Washington waved a handgun and ordered another person at a recording studio to lie on the ground while Jordan shot Jay in the head.

Defence lawyers have argued for Jordan’s release on a million-dollar bond, claiming there are “credible witnesses who will testify that he was at their home at the same time as the alleged murder”.

They also claimed Jordan is at a high risk from Covid-19 because of health issues.

Prosecutors countered that the would-be alibi witnesses are not credible. They also described Jordan as “a healthy 39-year-old man… who remains unvaccinated, despite widespread availability of the vaccine” at a federal jail.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]