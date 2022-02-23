Maternity team delivers 22 babies on 22/02/22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Maternity team delivers 22 babies on 22/02/22

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 5.45pm
Mother Imogen and daughter Aurora, who was born on 22 February 2022 (Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)
Mother Imogen and daughter Aurora, who was born on 22 February 2022 (Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

A maternity team in Romford delivered 22 babies who will all have memorable birthdays after being born on February 22 – or 22/2/22.

A news release from Queen’s Hospital described it as a “remarkable day” while just three minutes separated one mother and baby from a particularly unique birth.

Imogen Peter, 25, who lives in Romford with partner Joe Copley, had her daughter Aurora at 22:19 on Tuesday, three minutes short of 22:22.

Ms Peter said: “Twenty-two is definitely our lucky number now!

“She was due on February 21 and I was brought in on February 19 to be induced and ended up having a c-section.

“As I’d been in for a few days, the significance of the date passed me by until afterwards.

“All my family and even the midwives were all pointing it out to me though, how special her birthday would be.

“She’s our first baby so it is very special.

“I thought it was weird when I heard 22 babies were born on that day too!”

Mother Imogen and daughter Aurora, who was born on 22 February 2022
Mother Imogen and daughter Aurora, who was born on February 22 2022 (Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

Sue Calder, matron at Queen’s Hospital’s maternity department, said: “We were amazed and thrilled that 22 babies were born on the remarkable date 22/2/2022.

“It was a busy but unforgettable day on our labour ward.

“Congratulations to all the families that welcomed their new additions on this date, they certainly have a memorable birthday!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier