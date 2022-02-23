Kate visits Copenhagen women’s refuge centre with Danish Crown Princess Mary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate visits Copenhagen women’s refuge centre with Danish Crown Princess Mary

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 5.49pm
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks at a meeting with personnel during a visit to the Danner Crisis Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark (PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge heard about the poignant admission from a little girl who said “Princess’ don’t lie” after she was comforted by Denmark’s Crown Princess.

Crown Princess Mary sent a postcard to the little girl – as she does to all children whose mothers escape an abusive relationship and flee to a Copenhagen refuge – telling her she could talk about her experiences.

Kate was told the story when she joined Mary in a visit to the refuge, the Danner Crisis Centre, supported by the Mary Foundation, founded by the Danish royal in 2007.

The Duchess of Cambridge (right) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (left) speak at a meeting with personnel during a visit to the Danner Crisis Centre in Copenhagen (Alastair Grant/PA)

In private, they were introduced to women and children living at the shelter, which was built by Countess Danner in the 18th century to house women and children in need.

The countess was born a commoner, Louise Rasmussen, to a single mother and went on to marry Frederik VII of Denmark. The building has been used as a domestic abuse shelter since 1980.

In a grand meeting room, Kate and Mary were shown comfort packs provided by the Mary’s charity, opening them up to find water bottles, cuddly toys, pencil cases and notebooks.

Lene Frisch Larsen, a child therapist at the centre, told the royal visitors: “It’s actually very important for the children to have their own stuff.”

Explaining that mothers and children often arrive at the centre in the middle of the night, Mary told Kate: “It started as an idea to ensure that they had some practical things and some comforting things at the same time.

The Duchess of Cambridge (centre right) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (centre left) in a meeting with personnel during a visit to the Danner Crisis Centre (Alastair Grant/PA)

“But we soon realised that it had a much deeper effect than just to give them a toothbrush – it became a way to start a conversation.”

They were also shown a postcard from the Crown Princess to each child in which she tells them they can talk about their experiences.

Ms Larsen explained how one little girl was so excited to receive the note “from the real Crown Princess” she took it to school to show all her friends and told her mother she could tell everyone because “Princesses don’t lie.”

“You should tell my children!” joked Mary, who has four children with her husband Crown Prince Frederik: Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 14, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Danner supports around 60 women a year in the crisis centre and, under Danish law, all municipalities have to provide temporary shelter to women and children who are suffering domestic violence.

The duchess heard how mothers coming to the shelter tell their children it’s a hotel where they are having a break.

Older children also receive diaries so they can write about their experiences. Ms Larsen said: “A lot of the mums say their child hasn’t seen anything.”

“But children notice,” nodded Kate, adding: “The older they are the more they can articulate and explain how they feel.

“Parents I’ve seen in addiction, their children are two or three who (they think) don’t notice it. But it’s because they don’t have a voice. But children feel relationships.”

Mary said there needs to be better understanding of the complexity of domestic abuse, saying: “We have this tendency to say, ‘Just leave,’ but it’s so much more complicated.”

