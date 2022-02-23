Patients must still wear face masks in GP practices, NHS England says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Patients must still wear face masks in GP practices, NHS England says

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 6.33pm
NHS England has said patients, staff and visitors should continue to wear face masks in GP practices (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Patients will still be required to wear face masks in GP practices and hospitals, NHS England has said, even as the Government’s “living with Covid” strategy comes into effect.

In a letter published on Wednesday, NHS England highlighted rules that may be changing as a result of the Prime Minister’s plan, which he set out earlier this week.

There will be “no immediate changes” to infection prevention and control requirements, it said, adding: “This includes the requirement for staff, patients and visitors to wear a mask/face covering in healthcare settings.”

From Thursday, people who test positive for Covid are no longer legally obliged to self-isolate under Boris Johnson’s plan.

But NHS England said its workers should continue to stay home and follow previous rules if they are infected.

“Healthcare staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 should not attend work until they have had two negative LFD (lateral flow device) test results taken 24 hours apart,” NHS England said, adding that the first test should be taken no earlier than day five after the initial positive result.

GP practices “must ensure” that Covid-positive staff are not required to work, it added.

The letter said updated guidance for staff and patients exposed to the virus will be released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Thursday.

With the Government axing free Covid testing for most of the general public in England from April 1, NHS England said it will write to staff “in the coming weeks” with details of testing protocols for patients and staff.

Current testing protocols will stay will be in place until then, with NHS staff still having to report the results of their twice-weekly asymptomatic tests.

Restrictions on visiting hospitals are being reviewed, NHS England said.

“We will be communicating the outcome of this review shortly so that visitors can attend hospitals and healthcare settings in a manner that continues to protect patients and staff,” it wrote.

NHS Providers criticised the “lack of clarity” over future changes to staff testing and visiting guidance.

Its deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery said trust leaders are “now operating in an uncertain environment as they wait for clarification”.

She said: “The current lack of clarity over future changes to staff testing is a cause of concern. Trusts expect a delay of several weeks while the specific detail of the various testing protocols for patients and staff are confirmed…

“Similarly, trust leaders are also awaiting further clarity on visitor restrictions, and guidance for staff and patients who have been exposed to Covid-19 – both of which are important in preventing the spread of Covid-19 in healthcare settings.”

