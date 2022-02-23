Icon taken out of Cyprus by British officer in 1974 returned to Orthodox Church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Icon taken out of Cyprus by British officer in 1974 returned to Orthodox Church

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 7.13pm Updated: February 23 2022, 8.47pm
The head of Cyprus Orthodox Church Archbishop Chrysostomos II (Petros Karadjias/AP)
An 18th-century icon that a British officer spirited out of war-wracked Cyprus in 1974 was returned on Wednesday to the island’s Orthodox Church by the officer’s son to reunite it with those “who really appreciate what it stands for”.

A representative of the Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos II received the icon during a ceremony at Geneva’s Villa Moynier which houses the Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights.

The Royal Air Force officer had been serving on Cyprus during the summer of 1974 when Turkey invaded and cleaved the island along ethnic lines in the wake of Greek junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece.

The officer found the icon and took it back to Britain, where his son said it remained locked away “in a box for years”.

The son, who wished to remain anonymous, said keeping it out of sight for so long “seemed such a waste” and thought it’s return would be “best for all concerned.”

“If only this picture could talk.

“It would have a great tale to tell about its creation and the joy it has given to many generations of worshippers,” the officer’s son wrote in a note.

“It would also tell of the sorrows of the world, conflict and removal to another land for many years.”

He reached out to Professor Marc-Andre Renold who runs the Art-Law Centre of the University of Geneva and holds the Unesco chair in International Cultural Heritage Law.

Prof Renold then contacted art historian Maria Paphiti, herself involved in the repatriation of several looted religious artworks, who coordinated the icon’s handover with the Cyprus Church.

Prof Renold said the icon’s “smooth and transparent” return was the result of the son’s wish to “do the right thing”.

Ms Paphiti said the icon’s return is a cause for celebration but also for “contemplation for the thousands of artworks that are illegally trafficked.”

The Cyprus Church has for decades tried to track down numerous religious icons, mosaics and frescoes stolen from hundreds of abandoned churches and monasteries in the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and sold abroad.

